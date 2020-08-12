Drew Barrymore Reveals She Sent a Care Package to Special Someone After Not Dating for 5 Years

Drew Barrymore is dipping her toe back in the dating pool. After a five-year hiatus from dating following her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman, the 45-year-old actress reveals on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she recently took the first step to getting back out there.

"I recently made a gesture. I sent a little care package to someone. For reals, I did it," she tells her guest, Ross Mathews. "I don’t know what will happen and I have to tell you I sent it without any expectation. I was just so proud to brush off the icicles and even just think about something cute to do. That’s part of a romance."

"Everybody wants a response from their gesture and I think that’s the wrong intention," she adds. "I was just happy to do something and have the intrigue enough to do so."

Quarantine highlighted the part of dating Barrymore enjoys, what she calls "the get to know each other part of it all."

"I think it’s great because it will force us to go back to things like letter writing, which I don’t think there is a more romantic form of communication. If you’re trying to get a job or a boyfriend, write a letter," she says. "Having patience with the entire process of courtship, it’s, in my humble opinion, an art we lost. We swipe left and expect too much too fast, leaving no room for the get to know each other part of it all."

Barrymore's romantic reveal comes less than three months after she said she was considering swearing off men.

"I'm not closed for business, but I have been exactly in that mentality for the last five years, thinking I just don't have the bandwidth," she said.

That point of view was the result of Barrymore's divorce, which, she told Sunday's Today With Willie Geist in October, she took "really hard."

"It took me five years to be able to speak with strength, articulation, perspective, hindsight, and see everything we did right because when we were getting divorced, it felt like everything was just wrong," she said. "I think it applies to everyone who thinks that something will be forever and it's not. It's so hard."

"I don't think I've recovered from that. I don't know how to open that up again. It's like something closed and it stayed closed," Barrymore continued. "I think I'm equally as scared to find love again as I would be as if it never happened."