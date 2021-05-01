Drew Barrymore Says She Was Stood Up on a Date After Using a Celebrity Dating App

Drew Barrymore should have swiped left! The 45-year-old actress opened up about her struggles with dating apps while talking with comedian Nikki Glaser on Monday's The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I booked a date with one guy, finally. He stood me up at the exact time we were supposed to meet," Barrymore told Glaser. "And I was like, 'Can't you be a jerk like an hour before?' That would have been such a time saver."

The mother of two tried to take her rejection with a grain of salt, saying, "I know that happens all the time." She also admitted, "I felt so stupid."

Barrymore revealed that she was on the celebrity dating app, saying, "There are big, high-powered men and of course, I didn't go for any of those. I never have! I was like, oh, the comedy writer, that sounds fun."

When Glaser tried to make Barrymore feel better by saying the potential suitor was just intimidated by her, she replied, "I think he's just an uncourteous person who has reasons that are completely fine to him but is going about them all the wrong way.... We've just got to face the facts. It may be personal, it may not be, but whatever. Let's not fool ourselves in the middle of all of this."

Barrymore also confessed to having struggles with her body image when comparing herself to the other women on the apps.

"And at the same time, I'm like, you know what, this is my body. I made two babies. I'm working with what I've got," she said. "You know what, screw it. I love these women in Victoria's Secret campaigns. I love these women on this app and I'm not going to compare myself to them."

Barrymore split from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016 and has been candid about her reentry into the dating world on her talk show.

Back in September, Barrymore joked with Jane Fonda that she might be swearing off men altogether.

"I'm not closed for business, but I have been exactly in that mentality for the last five years, thinking I just don't have the bandwidth... I don't know if I'm willing to open my... I just don't, can't fit it in!" she said at the time.

That same month, Barrymore told ET's Kevin Frazier that she's at a good place in life.

"Timing really is everything in life. I think I am at probably the most settled place I have been at in my life," she shared. "I am a mom, I can see things from a lot of different angles and I still have enough energy."