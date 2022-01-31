Drew Barrymore Shares Throwback With Teenage Tom Holland, Gushes About His Zendaya Romance

Though Tom Holland swung into our hearts as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man) for the first time back in 2016, but the British actor has a longer history with Drew Barrymore.

The 46-year-old actress and talk show host took to Instagram over the weekend to share the ultimate throwback pics of herself and a teenage Holland, not to mention lots of love and support for the Marvel star.

"@tomholland2013 I remember meeting you what was it? 2011? And I was so captivated by you," Barrymore captioned the post. "And I had just watched your movie and we were meeting about a project I was going to direct and I truly thought you were the most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent!"

Barrymore is likely referencing Holland's performance in the 2012 disaster film The Impossible alongside Naomi Watts, which marked his first credited role.

Barrymore went on to note that she's continued to be impressed by Holland, 25, both on and off screen.

"Watching you grow up! Fall in love with the greatest women @zendaya and become our hero!" she continued. "From Spider-Man to the greatest dancer in a Billy Elliot and @lipsyncbattle And now you will play Fred Astaire hopefully ??? There is nothing you can’t and won’t do!"

Holland previously revealed that he will be playing iconic dancer Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic. He also made his acting debut in the West End production of Billy Elliot: The Musical back in 2008, a show about a young British boy who follows his passion for ballet.

Barrymore added that she remembered their first encounter well, but it was a fan account that alerted her to the images of the two stars together.

"It was like every time I see you, I remember this moment and now i have record of it too! I send you and your lady the very best!" she concluded, referencing Holland's girlfriend, Zendaya. "As always, I am cheering you on!!!!!!"

Watts, Holland's Impossible co-star, commented on the post, writing, "He’s the bestest and sweetest 🙌🙌🙌"