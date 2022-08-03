Drew Scott Gushes Over Becoming a Dad: It 'Unlocks a Side You Didn't Know You Had' (Exclusive)

"It unlocks a side you didn't know you had," Drew tells ET's Nischelle Turner during a recent visit to the set of HGTV's Brother vs. Brother, which will return to the network in 2023.

After a lengthy fertility journey, Drew's wife, Linda Phan, gave birth to their son, Parker, on May 12 -- the couple's anniversary!

"You think you know," he continues, "I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that's the shallow pool. I'm not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there's a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker. It's amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you -- oh, your heart melts. It's amazing."

Drew shares that 13-week-old Parker is "such a little sweetheart" and has inherited "the best qualities of Linda and me." The baby is already on track to be tall like his dad, with Drew joking, "Look out, Shaq, I think he's going to be a basketball player."

For his part, Jonathan already has big plans for being the cool uncle. "When he gets a little older, I'm gonna spoil that kid," he says, "get him all hopped up on sugar, send him home. It'll be great."

"Family's very important for us and we've got two kids," Jonathan says, referencing girlfriend Zooey's daughter, Elsie, 7, and son, Charlie, 5. "These guys come over all the time with the nephews, the nieces and everyone's friends -- they all play together. I can just imagine as Parker gets older, it’s gonna be one big happy family."

Jonathan says he became a "bonus dad" to the 500 Days of Summer actress' kids since the couple began dating in 2019, sharing a story about the surprising way that he learned what the universe had in store for him that year.

"We were filming one of our shows in Toronto and we wrapped filming, and we threw a party for all of our crew," he recalls. "We had a tarot card reader at this party that we thought, you know, 'This'll be fun. Everybody will enjoy.'"

When it was time for Jonathan's reading, the card reader revealed a big surprise.

"When she was doing my cards she's like, 'Ah, yes. You will be a father within the year.' And I'm like -- 'Missing some key information, there!' 'Cause I wasn't even dating anyone at the time," he says. "Three months later, I met Zooey. We then started dating, never even thought of it until all of a sudden -- I was the insta dad."

For both brothers, the transition to parenthood has left them feeling a bit more like homebodies.

"For the first time in history, it's easy for me to convince Drew not to travel so much," Jonathan jokes.

"We love helping families with what we do at the shows and renovating," Drew says, "but we want to spend more time at home with our families."

In fact, Drew says that he and Linda have no plans to enlist the help of any babysitters anytime soon.

"For right now, Linda and I are taking it all," he says. "I have a busy filming schedule and Linda is taking care of Parker during filming -- but when I’m not here 24/7, it's full-time with Parker. We just don’t wanna miss those minutes, you know, the moments when he’s little. I don’t wanna miss any of that."

Drew and Jonathan will be back on HGTV with new episodes of Brother vs. Brother in 2023.