x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

entertainment-tonight

DSW Sale: Save On Over 300 Styles Priced at $19.99 or Under

DSW Sale: Save On Over 300 Styles Priced at $19.99 or Under

DSW is offering over 300 styles from top brands for $19.99 or less. Brands includes favorites like Dolce Vita, Franco Sarto, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade, Marc Fisher, Ralph Lauren, Steve Madden and Vince Camuto.

You'll also get an extra 30% off clearance items with with promo code CLEARSKIES. You'll find DSW deals from brands like Birkenstock, Dolce Vita, Nike, Adidas, Crown Vintage, Vans and more.

Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top pairs of shoes from the massive shoe sale at DSW.

Elly Wedge Sandal by Italian Shoemakers

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal by Jessica Simpson
 

Crest Sneaker by Sperry Top-Sider

Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe by Nike

Ivy Bow Scuff Slipper by TOMS

Teresa Loafer by Cole Haan
 

Tavin Bootie by Dolce Vita 

Jaxline Sandal by Vince Camuto

Giuseppe Sandal by Franco Sarto

Lukita Sandal by JLO Jennifer Lopez

Ellie Sandal by Nanette Lepore

Patti Sandal by Sam Edelman

RELATED CONTENT: 

Take Up to 70% Off at the Tory Burch End-of-Season Sale

Huge Jewelry Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale from Kate Spade, Tory Bur

The Best Travel Essentials We've Seen at the Amazon Summer Sale

Shop Massive Denim Deals at the Amazon Style Sale