Dua Lipa Honored with Ambassador of Kosovo Title From Her Home Country

Dua Lipa has been named as an Ambassador of Kosovo! The "Levitating" singer, who is outspoken about her support for the Balkan country where she spent much of her childhood, was honored with the title on Friday.

Taking to Instagram to share the news and post a photo with Kosovo's president, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, Lipa wrote, "Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honourary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President."

The GRAMMY-winning singer continued, "It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you."

The president also shared a carousel of photos from the event, where she decorated Lipa with a special medallion. In the caption which has been translated from Albanian to English, Osmani-Sadriu wrote, “Today, I gave the title of Honorary Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Dua Lipa, because she continues to honor our country in every step and every appearance.”

Noting Lipa's global influence, the president continued, "I thanked her, on behalf of all the citizens of the Republic of Kosovo, for everything she has done and is making our voice heard everywhere in the world.”

Though the pop star was born in London, England, her family moved back to their home country in 2008 when the republic declared independence.

In addition to Dua Lipa's extensive list of accolade's -- including six Brit Awards, three GRAMMY Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, two Billboard Music Awards and several others -- she has been a prominent advocate for the arts in Kosovo. Lipa and her father, Dukagjin Lipa, founded the Sunny Hill Festival, a four-day music event, in Kosovo’s capital of Pristina.