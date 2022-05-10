Dua Lipa Shares Her Goal for Being Single After Anwar Hadid Split

Dua Lipa is single and, much like her beloved song, DGAF.

As Vogue's June/July cover star, the three-time GRAMMY winner briefly opens up about her objective for this next phase of her life. “The next chapter of my life," she tells the magazine, "is about truly being good with being alone.”

Lipa, 26, is putting her words into practice -- and documenting it. According to Vogue, she chronicles a solo dinner in New York City for her newsletter, Service95.

"Some people on the internet were like, ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time.’ And I think that’s amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me," she shares. "I was nervous—like, what am I gonna do? I don’t want to be on my phone."

As they say, practice makes perfect -- she'll also be heading to the movies alone. As Lipa puts it, “I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?”

After more than two years together, she and model Anwar Hadid -- Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother -- went their separate ways, reports claimed in December 2021. Months earlier, she had posted what would turn out to be the last photo with her ex on her Instagram grid. The occasion? Her 26th birthday in August 2021.

"Going into my 26th year feeeeelin very 🎀 𝓁𝑜𝓋𝑒𝒹 🎀 ," Lipa wrote at the time. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes!!"