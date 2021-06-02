'Duck Dynasty' Star Reed Robertson and Wife Brighton Expecting First Child

Duck Dynasty star Reed Robertson and his wife, Brighton, are going to be parents! The couple announced the happy news on Tuesday, sharing that they're expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

Reed -- the son of Jase and Missy Robertson -- and Brighton have been married since 2016. Brighton announced she was pregnant in a sweet Instagram post that also incorporated their three dogs. In a series of pictures, Brighton cradles her baby bump while Reed holds up their sonogram, then their dogs -- Roux, Jack and Bruno -- also pose for photos with the happy couple.

"Baby girl Robertson coming in November!" she wrote alongside the pics. "The pups can't believe they're getting a sister and we can't wait to meet our little girl!✨."

The Roberston family flooded the post with excited comments congratulating the couple, including Missy.

"I've been about to burst with this news! Yayayayayay!!!" she wrote. "Y'all are going to be awesome parents to my grandbaby!! We love y'all so much! ♥️😭♥️😭♥️."

Meanwhile, the Robertson family is definitely expanding. John Luke Robertson welcomed a baby girl named Ella in April, his second child with his wife, Mary Kate. Last month, Sadie Robertson gave birth to her first child with her husband, Christian Huff, a baby girl they decided to name Honey. Watch the video below for more.