'DuckTales': Watch Goofy Make His First Appearance in '90s-Themed Premiere (Exclusive)

Gawrsh! Goofy's coming to town.

Disney XD's DuckTales welcomes the classic Disney character for a special trip down '90s lane on Saturday's episode, "Quack Pack!." Amazingly enough, it's Goofy's first appearance on the popular animated series.

The episode finds Scrooge McDuck and his troublesome nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie stuck in their own '90s family sitcom. Think Family Matters, but animated!

Family Matters' very own Jaleel White guest stars as Gene the Genie. The family isn't quite themselves as they discover the planned family photo shoot might just be a part of a bigger "wish" gone wrong.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Donald Duck (voiced by Don Cheadle) meets Goofy (voiced by Disney legend Bill Farmer) and it's everything you'd want it to be.

"Hiya, neighbor!" Goofy exclaims as he dramatically makes his presence known, before tripping over the kitchen counter.

"Hi, Goofy," Donald says, a little less enthusiastic, as Goofy "borrows" some ketchup by squirting some into his pants pocket.

"Hmmm, something looks different about ya... new shirt?" Goofy asks, prompting Donald to take a heavy sigh and walk over to the counter.

"We're supposed to take a family portrait but I can't find the photographer," Donald explains.

"Gawrsh, I wish I could help but I have to go back to work at the photography studio," Goofy says, not quite putting two and two together.

A light bulb goes off in Donald's head. Maybe he's finally found the solution to his problem: Goofy can be the family photographer! Only, when Donald tries to nudge his friend to connect the dots, it doesn't go as planned. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to see what happens next.

DuckTales premieres Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m. ET/PT on Disney XD and DisneyNOW.

