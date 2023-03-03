'Dungeons & Dragons' Film Shares First Look at 'Honor Among Thieves' During Comic-Con

Paramount Pictures shared the first official look at its Dungeons & Dragons film during the first day of San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

Based on the fantasy role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is co-written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley and features a star-studded cast, including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman and Hugh Grant.

"We're a team of thieves," Pine's character announces in the trailer. "And when you do this, you're bound to make enemies. Sometimes those enemies come looking for revenge."

"Truth be told, we helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing," he adds. "We didn't mean to unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known. But we're gonna fix it."

"How do we pull that off?" Rodriguez's character questions, as the team faces off against a host of fantastical monsters and evil opponents.

The answer? With a talented team of warriors and tricksters. Rodriguez's barbarian is the muscle, bringing the team's strength. Their courage comes courtesy of Page's paladin -- "I'm glad he's on our side," Rodriguez quips.

Smith's sorcerer provides the team's magic, while Lillis' druid has might of her own, with the ability to transform into a fearsome owlbear.

As for Pine's character? "I'm a planner. I make the plans," he says defensively.

"He also plays the lute," Rodriguez quips, confirming that he's the bard of the group.

During their panel -- which officially kicked off the first in-person Comic-Con event in two years -- Goldstein and Daley promised that the movie stays true to the game, with lots of Easter eggs, multiple villains, familiar monsters and "dozens and dozens of spells."

"We have a lot of your favorites," Goldstein shared. "For hardcore fans, they’ll see the reality of the game reflected in there."

The panel also yielded the information that a well-known celeb D&D player (Vin Diesel? Joe Manganiello?) will make a cameo in the movie. And, as with any D&D campaign, the writer-director duo shared that the film leaves the door open for possible sequels and new adventures in the franchise's future.

ET also spoke with the film's stars ahead of their panel, and the cast shared how excited they are about the upcoming project.

"I'm just excited to [be at] Comic-Con -- we haven't had this in a couple years in the COVID of it all," Pine shared. "It's nice to come back and see the fans, and we're pumped about the movie... Obviously, we live in a strange time right now, and this film is all about fun and good times and becoming heroes when you don't think you can become a hero. It has a really buoyant, joyful, fun energy to it, and it's not a bad thing in today's world to share that kind of joy."

Lillis, who told ET that she played a Dungeons & Dragons campaign back in high school, said the film will appeal to RPG lovers and those not familiar with the game at all.

"I think it's really for everybody, people who love D&D and people who don't know anything about D&D," she shares. "I think it's a really good introduction to it and I think it's just overall just, high energy... It's mainly about a group of misfits coming together and finding a lost tablet and accidentally unleashing a big evil and having to save the town -- so, a basic D&D campaign."

While the new film marks the latest blockbuster for Page, who broke fans’ hearts by departing Bridgerton after season 1 and has since appeared in The Gray Man, for Smith it was an opportunity to play a character that “is very different from someone I’ve played before.”

“I just want to make sure that I have my hand in all those pots, because I’m an actor through and through,” Smith previously told ET about joining the project.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves rolls into theaters March 3, 2023.