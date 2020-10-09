Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Wife Lauren Hashian’s Birthday After Recovering From COVID-19

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is celebrating his lady love's special day. The movie star took to Instagram on Wednesday to commemorate his wife Lauren Hashian's 36th birthday!

Just a few days after revealing the news that he and his family had spent the last few weeks battling the coronavirus, the Ballers star shared a cute black and white snapshot of himself and his wife, rocking face masks and standing in her recording studio.

"'She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean - she was the best damn woman that I ever seen' 🖤💥" Johnson, 48, wrote, quoting the lyrics to the iconic 1980 AC/DC hit "You Shook Me All Night Long"

"HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS to my one of a kind woman @laurenhashianofficial who holds it all down and makes our 'big engine' run, with a beautiful and inspiring quality, a sweet harmony & a lotta love 💯🎶❤️," the proud husband continued. "I’m a grateful man. Happy Birthday, baby and tequila’s on me 😉🥃"

The pair seem to be in high spirits after revealing, on Sept. 2, that they were on the mend after contracting COVID-19.

In an 11-minute Instagram Live video, Johnson revealed that he, Hashian and their two daughters -- Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2 -- were all recovering after getting sick.

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well…And I've gone through some doozies in the past," Johnson shared in the candid post. "Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times."

The Rock continued by sharing that he and his family "are good" and "on the other end of it, we're on the other side." He also noted that he is aware of how lucky they are, as many others are not fortunate enough and have lost their lives or their loved one to the virus.

