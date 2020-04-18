Dwayne Johnson Jokes He and Wife Are 'Practicing Making Babies' While in Quarantine

Dwayne Johnson doesn't mind staying home with his wife, Lauren Hashian.

The Jumanji: The Next Level star got candid about how he and his lady love have been spending their time during quarantine. In a lengthy video posted on his Instagram on Saturday, Johnson replied to a fan who asked him how social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic has affected his marriage.

Johnson began by saying that they are "doing their best" and did go "through dumb sh*t." And while they "get snippy" with one another, he admitted that "the quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship and marriage," before sharing how they've been also having some fun.

"Last night, we poured ourselves a couple of glasses of Teremana [tequila],” he detailed. "We had a nice little toast of gratitude, and then we started practicing making babies again. You’re welcome. I showed her why they call me The Rock.”

"She's going to pull me aside for that comment," he said with a laugh.

In his caption, The Rock added, "We realized kinda quickly how critical it was for us to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another. Be even better listeners. Even better communicators."

"Recognize that during these times, we’re not operating at full brain & emotional EQ capacity as we usually are," he continued. "You’re gonna get snippy, short tempered and you guys may erupt at each other over some silly sh*t like we did. When that happens, grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them directly in the eyes and say with full 💯 conviction, 'baby, you’re not wrong....you’re just not used to being right' and then count the seconds it takes for you both to belly laugh your assess off."

After 12 years together, Johnson and Hashian secretly got married in August 2019. They share daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2. The actor is also father to 18-year-old daughter Simone from his first marriage.

Earlier this week, Johnson posted a video of him and Tiana watching Moana.

"And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui. She has no idea, we’re the same person," he wrote, before sharing a message to all the parents in quarantine. "And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it’s one that ends with Y. To all the mama and papa bears out there going thru it - we understand. 24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can."

