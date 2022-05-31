Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Fan Bringing a Cardboard Cutout of Him to Prom

Dwayne Johnson was honored to escort a fan to prom... with a little help from a cardboard cutout. Earlier this month, a high school student named Mel took to Instagram to gush over her prom date -- a cardboard cutout of the 50-year-old actor.

In her post, Mel shared shots of herself and her friends posing with her cardboard date. "Thank you @therock for taking me to prom. I had so much fun. Best date a person could ask for," she quipped in the caption.

Dwayne soon spotted the post and expressed his joy at being included in the right of passage.

"It was absolutely my honor," he wrote on Instagram. "You were the best prom date EVER!!"

"Great to meet your family and friends too!" he added with a winking face emoji, before writing to the teen, "I’m super happy you posted this! Have the best summer!"

Dwayne is known for shocking people with epic surprises. His pseudo appearance at prom came the month after he surprised fans posing with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas.

Prior to that, the Red Notice star surprised Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez with a brand new truck during a viewing party for the actor's latest film.

One month after that amazing surprise, Johnson also shocked his mom with a brand new Cadillac SUV for Christmas.