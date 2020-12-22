'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko's Wife Elena Samodanova Files for Divorce 1 Month After Split

ET has learned that Samodanova filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday, just one month after announcing her split from the Dancing With the Stars pro and accusing him of ongoing infidelity. Savchenko has vehemently denied all allegations. The two were married for 14 years and share two children together, daughters Olivia and Zlata.

"After 14 years of marriage, with my deepest sadness, our road is coming to an end," Samodanova wrote last month, in a post announcing the split.

Savchenko then released an exclusive statement to ET at the time, stating, "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage."

"We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them," he continued. "We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time."

The news comes just one week after ET learned that Savchenko has moved on with actress Cassie Scerbo.

"They have been dating for a few weeks now and are having a lot of fun together," a source told ET. "They're very into each other and get along well. They're not serious at this point, but they're seeing where things go. They've been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better."

Savchenko and Scerbo recently returned back to their respective homes in Los Angeles after vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with the dancer's former DWTS partner, Chrishell Stause, and her new boyfriend, Keo Motsepe. According to Savchenko's Instagram Stories, he was out and about with his daughters on the day Samodanova filed for divorce.

ET has reached out to Savchenko's rep for comment.

