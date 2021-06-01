'DWTS' Pro Keo Motsepe Mourns the Death of His Mother: 'I Lost the Queen of My Heart'

It's an incredibly heartbreaking day for Keo Motsepe.

The 31-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro revealed via Instagram on Wednesday that his mother has died. The cause of her death has yet to be revealed.

"I am gonna miss you mama," Motsepe wrote on his Stories. "I love you. #RIP."

Earlier in the day, a tear-filled Motsepe briefly went live on Instagram, revealing to fans that he "woke up this morning to the most painful news ever."

"I lost the queen of my heart," he added.

The news comes less than a week after Motsepe reflected on all his highs of 2020, which included competing on another season of Dancing With the Stars, and meeting his new girlfriend, Chrishell Stause. The Selling Sunset star was featured in a few of the pics Motsepe used in his end-of-the-year Instagram collage, along with his mother, fellow DWTS pros and season 29 partner Anne Heche.

"While there are no words to describe the many challenges 2020 had in store for us, I find myself inspired by not only those I hold close to my heart but humanity," he wrote. "This year more than ever, I've seen people come together like never before, and while uncertainty is still in the air, I hope we continue being there for each other."

"Thank you all for your kindness and love, and may 2021 bring you joy, health and light," he added, using the hashtags "love," "family," "friends" and happy new year."

Stause shared a similar post at the time, writing, "I love seeing what my #topnine are each year. Looking at this I see friendship, love, family, loss, beginnings, and endings. It was quite a year!"

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the support throughout 2020," she continued. "It’s been a crazy journey. I am grateful for so many things, & hopefully will be able to learn from the things I can't say anything nice about."

