'DWTS' Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl -- Watch the Sweet Gender Reveal!

Lindsay Arnold is beaming with joy!

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who announced last week that she's expecting her first child with husband Sam Cusick, took to social media on Thursday to reveal the baby's gender.

"IT'S A GIRL!!!!! 💕💕💕💝💖💝💖💖💝💖" Arnold, 26, wrote on Instagram. "We could not feel more blessed or excited for our sweet little girl to come into this world! We already love her so much 😭"

The season 25 mirrorball champion also posted a full video from her at-home gender reveal celebration via YouTube. The video shows Arnold and Cusick's family members all taking bets on whether it's a girl or boy, and the two jumping into each other's arms after a can exploded with pink confetti.

"I'm literally shaking," Arnold said. "What is happening!"

"Oh my god, I gotta process this," Cusick added. "You got your wish."

Earlier this week, ET spoke with the parents-to-be via Zoom, before they knew their baby's gender. Arnold revealed that she and Cusick had been trying for a baby for a while. She said she actually learned that she was pregnant while on tour with her fellow DWTS pros. Cusick, meanwhile, was on a trip and did not have cell reception.

"I found out I was pregnant on tour in a hotel room by myself. I had a day off, and I think I was in Kansas City. I just remember waking up that morning and being like, 'I think I am pregnant, I think I am.' So I went to CVS by myself, I got a test and took it," said Arnold, who's due in mid-November. "Sam and I saw each other about a week after. I kind of debated if I would tell him over the phone, and I was like, 'No, I absolutely have to tell him in person.' So I kept the secret to myself for about a week and it was very hard, if you know me."

Despite having to keep it a secret for so long, Cusick was, indeed, the very first person Arnold broke the news to. He told ET that he definitely got a little emotional after learning he was going to be a dad.

"I am not a crier, but I cried," he admitted. "I was crying, I was so happy. That does not happen very often with me! I can't remember much besides crying and just being happy."

Hear more in the video below.