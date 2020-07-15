Dwyane Wade Designs a Shoe Special for Daughter Zaya

Dwyane Wade is having a "proud pops" moment! On Wednesday, the former NBA pro revealed that he had designed a shoe for his Li-Ning collection in honor of his 13-year-old daughter, Zaya.

Wade shared a photo of Zaya sporting the rainbow-colored sneakers along with a matching shirt that read "Pride."

"Proud pops moment for me creating these shoes for @zayawade #Wow8 #pride🌈," he captioned the photo of his daughter smiling while surrounded by the footwear she inspired.

The real photo shoot came when Wade and Gabrielle Union's 1-year-old daughter, Kaavia, posed with big sis Zaya and the shoes. "We coming different," he captioned the sweet sibling pic.

Wade and Zaya also posed together with the shoes on a staircase, with the doting dad writing, "Pride for Zaya."

Instagram/Dwyane Wade

Instagram/Dwyane Wade

Just a few weeks before much of the world went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Zaya was able to make her first red carpet appearance to the delight of her dad.

"Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her," he posted along with a photo of his daughter in a green, pink and black ensemble. "She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards."

