Dylan Farrow Explains How 'Allen v. Farrow' Documentary Has Changed Her Family

Dylan Farrow is opening up about how her family's lives have changed since the premiere of her HBO documentary, Allen v. Farrow.

In a sneak peek clip from her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 35-year-old discusses the four-part docuseries, in which she alleges that she was sexually abused by her adopted father, Woody Allen, when she was a child. Woody has continuously denied the allegations.

Woody and actress Mia Farrow were in a relationship for 12 years from 1980 to 1992. During that time, the two adopted Dylan and Moses and had one biological child, son Ronan, together. Mia also had three other biological children with ex-husband André Previn and three adopted children, including Woody's current wife, Soon-Yi Previn. (Mia later adopted five more children.)

Dylan, Mia and Ronan all appear in the Allen v. Farrow docuseries, providing in-depth interviews, alongside other relatives, family friends, investigators and more. Dylan admits to host Drew Barrymore that she was a bit surprised that her family members signed on, mostly because "we never talked about it."

"I mean, we wouldn't talk about it to each other. So talking about it publicly, it just seemed absolutely incomprehensible," she explains. "Gradually more and more of my siblings signed on, and a few of them didn't. I've spoken to them about that too and I respect that decision as well."

"Interestingly, the documentary has led to greater communication between us as a result, I think, which is interesting," she adds.

Watch the teaser below, and tune into The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, May 17 for the full interview:

Following the premiere of Allen v. Farrow earlier this year, Dylan took to Twitter to thank viewers for their support.

"Thank you to everyone for their kind words, the outpouring of support means more to me than I can say," she wrote at the time. "Speaking the truth is so difficult, but I hope any fellow survivors who watched last night know they are not alone. The truth is something that cannot be changed."

"If you feel empowered to speak out, there are resources and support available," she added, linking to resources.

Thank you to everyone for their kind words, the outpouring of support means more to me than I can say ♥️ Speaking the truth is so difficult, but I hope any fellow survivors who watched last night know they are not alone. The truth is something that cannot be changed. — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) February 22, 2021

Dylan’s brother, Ronan, also shared his support on Instagram, writing, "Proud of my sister."

As ET previously reported, Dylan appears on camera in the documentary, detailing her relationship with Woody and what allegedly happened to her when she was just 7 years old at her mother Mia's Connecticut home in August 1992. The series marked her first time speaking on camera since her 2018 interview with CBS This Morning.

Woody has continuously denied any accusations of sexual abuse. In 2018, he issued a statement to CBS Morning News, following its interview with Dylan: "Even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time's Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn't make it any more true today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter -- as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago."

The filmmaker and his wife have also rejected claims made in Allen v. Farrow and challenged the veracity of the documentary itself. "These documentarians had no interest in the truth," Woody and Soon-Yi asserted in a statement released to ET by a spokesperson. "Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods."

Hear more in the video below.