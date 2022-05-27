Ed Sheeran's New Song 'Welcome to the World' Includes Audio of Pregnant Wife Cherry

Ed Sheeran's new song ends with a special audio recording. On Friday, the 31-year-old singer released a tour edition of his 2021 album, =, which features several new songs including "Welcome to the World."

While Sheeran hasn't spoken about the meaning of the track, its release comes the same month that he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, announced the arrival of their second daughter. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, already shares a 1-year-old daughter, Lyra.

"Welcome to the world / I heard your heartbeat and lost every word / Just stood there quietly, taking in the sound / Of our love," Sheeran croons in the song, before adding in the chorus, "I know that everything's changing / And I don't want to miss a thing / I know that life won't ever be the same / And this love won't ever go away."

At the end of the sweet track, Sheeran asks Seaborn, who was pregnant at the time, "You felt a kick?"

"It just kicked!" she exclaims in response, before the song comes to a close with the couple joyfully laughing together.

When Sheeran shared the news of his second daughter's birth on Instagram, he wrote, "Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."