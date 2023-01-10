Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith at Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Eddie Murphy was a hit at the 2023 Golden Globes! Never one to pass up a well-timed punchline, Murphy referenced the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap while accepting his career achievement Cecil B. DeMille award.

The famed actor and comedian took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles Tuesday where he paid homage to his longstanding career in the entertainment industry and thanked those who helped pave the way.

“I've been in show business for 46 years and the movie business for 41 years, so this has been a long time in the making,” Murphy said before thanking his family, associates, producers and his agent.

🎉 The biggest round of applause for Eddie Murphy, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient! Your decades of unbeatable comedy and incredible performances deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated! 🎉 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IWiU6LEmmf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Murphy then gave some sage -- and hilarious -- advice for working in the industry. “I want to let you know there’s a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity and peace of mind. It’s very simple,” he continued.

“There’s three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!” Murphy proclaimed to the audience.

After his soon-to-be-viral speech, Murphy sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier to explain why he name-dropped his A-List peers.

"Yeah, because in reality, I've worked with Jada," Murphy said. "I love Will. I love Will, and I love Chris -- and it's all love."

Fans will remember, Pinkett Smith starred opposite Murphy in the 1996 film, The Nutty Professor.

Speaking of receiving the career achievement Cecil B. DeMille award, Murphy says he is honored. "It's a prestigious award. And like I said, when you receive stuff like this when you're older -- You really appreciate it more. Now you do."