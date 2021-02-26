Eddie Murphy Says He'd Love to Host the Oscars -- But Not This Year (Exclusive)

Eddie Murphy is very much open to hosting the Oscars -- just not amid the coronavirus pandemic. In this exclusive clip from Tamron Hall, airing Thursday, the legendary comedian talks about the exciting possibility.

Hall asks 59-year-old Murphy if there is any chance he would host the Oscars. Murphy was set to host the 2011 Oscars, but pulled out after his friend and collaborator, Brett Ratner, stepped down as show producer following criticism for controversial remarks the Tower Heist director made at the time.

"Oh, maybe -- not this year -- but maybe one day, yeah," Murphy says. "One day, who knows? I would love ... you know, it's an honor to do that and I would love to do it one day."

But Murphy said he would turn down the offer to host the 2021 Oscars which is scheduled for April 25.

"Oh, I can't do anything in April. I literally haven't left my yard since March because of this lockdown, the pandemic stuff," he says of taking safety precautions. "I'm real serious with it, I haven't done anything."

"When the pandemic is over and the world looks like it's getting back to normal, then we can get back to doing normal things," he adds.

Murphy's virtual appearance on Tamron Hall airs Thursday, March 11.

Meanwhile, the Academy announced earlier this month that the 2021 Oscars ceremony will be live from multiple locations.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate," an Academy spokesperson told ET.