Elizabeth Banks Trips Over Dress While Presenting at the 2023 Oscars With Cocaine Bear

Elizabeth Banks brought an unexpected plus one to the Oscars stage on Sunday night, presenting the award for Best Visual Effects with Cocaine Bear at her side.

Banks tripped on her dress as she walked onstage to present the Oscar and was soon joined by an actor dressed in a bear suit.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"He tripped me," Banks joked of the bear as she arrived at the microphone. "I recently directed the film Cocaine Bear, and without visual effects, this is what the bear would look like," she continued.

The bear danced behind her and she told the character, "Stop it. No director wants to deal with this, stop this. The coke is not real. It's visual effects."

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Banks went on to present the Oscar to the visual effects team of Avatar: The Way of Water. The bear later returned behind host Jimmy Kimmel, crawling up the aisle and pestering Malala Yousafzai while he monologued.

