Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Thanks Fans for 'Love and Support' After Father Steve Bing's Death

Damian Hurley is grateful for all the "love and support" he's received following the death of his father, Steve Bing. Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son took to Instagram on Saturday to send a message to his friends and fans who have sent their condolences.

"I’d like to thank you all again for your overwhelming kindness over the past few days. Your love and support has helped me greatly during this challenging time 🕊" the model captioned his photo.

Bing, a film producer and philanthropist, died by suicide on June 22 by leaping off a building in Century City, California. He was 55.

A day after Bing's death, Elizabeth spoke out in honor of her ex and father of her son.

"I’m saddened beyond belief that Steve is no longer with us," the 55-year-old British actress/model wrote on Instagram. "Our time together was very happy and although there were some tough times, the memories of a sweet, kind man are what matter. We became close again in the last year & last spoke on our son’s 18th. This is devastating news."

Damian had also thanked people who had reached out to him after the devastating news.

"I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness," he wrote at the time. "This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends "

Bing is survived by Damian and his son Kira Bonder, from a previous relationship with former tennis star Lisa Bonder. See more in the video above.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).