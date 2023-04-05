Elle Fanning Confirms Max Minghella Breakup, Calls Herself 'Hopeless Romantic'

Elle Fanning is in a "transformation phase." The actress, who will celebrate her 25th birthday on Sunday, is opening up about some big changes in her life, including a split from longtime love Max Minghella.

In a cover story interview for Harper's Bazaar UK, Fanning confirms that she and the Handmaid's Tale star have broken up. The now-exes were first linked in 2018, when he directed her in the film Teen Spirit, and most recently walked the red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon in December.

"But I'm a hopeless romantic. I believe in love at first sight," she tells the magazine. "Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it's my destiny."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Fanning and Minghella had remained tightlipped about their relationship in the early days. The pair sparked rumors of romance off the set of their film when they were spotted cuddling up and holding hands during an August 2018 outing in London. Months later, Fanning coyly told ET, "I mean, we just really love working together."

She added, "That was, like, very special, and he's such a good friend."

Harper's Bazaar UK

Fanning currently stars as Russian Empress Catherine II in Hulu's The Great, which returns for a third season on May 12. According to Hulu, the not-so-factually based series from creator Tony McNamara will follow Catherine and her estranged husband, Nicholas Hoult's Peter III, as they attempt to make their marriage work following many coup attempts and fights for power over their kingdom.

In Fanning's new interview, the former child star muses over making decisions that will impact her next few years.

"I do sense I'm in another transformation phase right now," she says. "Sometimes you can just feel you're growing another layer."

As for a 10-year plan, Fanning says she'd "love to play Grace Kelly in something. And to have kids."