Elle King Dishes on New Album 'Come Get Your Wife' and Her Country Music Mom Group Chat (Exclusive)

Elle King is ready to unleash her new music!

The singer released her third studio album, Come Get Your Wife, on Friday, and recently opened up to ET's Rachel Smith all about her new music and life on the road as a new mom.

"I run my mouth a lot," King said with a laugh, by way of explaining the album's title. "I've had, you know, 12, 13 years of touring experience, knowing how to make jokes and poke fun at guys. I'm learning how to kind of reel it in... I am either very awkward, or sometimes a joke will land and sometimes jokes don't land."

"I was just, you know, making jokes, and somebody shouted over at me, you know, after too many jokes, too many shots, and said, 'Come get your wife!'" she added. "And I was like, 'Well, I'm gonna call the record that.' Because it's funny and like most things in my life, I have to find a way to find humor in it."

Poking fun at herself, the singer explained, has always been a coping mechanism for some of her own insecurities.

"I feel like, I don't look like most women. I definitely don't act like most even performers," she shared. "When I came into country music, I really thought that I was going to feel the opposite of what I felt... But everyone was like, 'Turn it up, we like you for you!'... I actually feel like I'm so much more comfortable, and I can kind of let my hair down."

King and fiancé Dan Tooker welcomed their first child, son Lucky, in September 2021. As her career has grown, the singer says she's felt blessed to have more and more women in her professional and touring circles, building her "community" as a working mom.

"Up until this year, I was always the only female on our tour. Now I have badass women touring with me and it's been a refreshing kind of difference," she raved. "You need people like that around you. And I always do really well with, you know, badass chicks."

She even gets new mom tips from fellow country stars!

"Last year, before we went on tour, so many moms were the first people to reach out," she shared. "Brandi Carlile literally started, like, a mom thread, so that people could text each other and [they] were so helpful to me."

However, that's not to say that the male members of King's band aren't ready to pitch in and help out with the baby.

"The sweetest thing is that sometimes I wake up, and the baby will be in the front [of the bus] with some of the band guys, because they'll come in and grab him if they hear him up, and they'll play with him," she shared.

Come Get Your Wife includes King's single with Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," as well as a duet with Dierks Bentley. And even though the singer admitted that it was "super nerve-wracking" reaching out to her famous friends to collaborate, she said this album feels like her most authentic yet.

"I'm learning to get out of the way," she explained. "Get out of my own way. Get out of my music’s way. And let things be. It's a nice feeling because I feel like I don't have to shoulder so much. I can just ride the ride, you know?"

"I'm just in the best place in my life," she added. "I'm in a loving relationship. And I have the best baby in the world."

King's new album, Come Get Your Wife, is out now.