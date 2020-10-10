Elle King Is Engaged to Boyfriend Dan Tooker After a Year of Dating

Elle King is a bride to be! The 31-year-old singer revealed on Friday that she and her boyfriend, Dan Tooker, are engaged after a year of dating. King posted a slideshow on her Instagram filled with photos of their engagement, sharing that she had planned on proposing to the tattoo artist while they celebrated their one-year anniversary in New Mexico.

"Today is our 1 year anniversary. We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning. I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker ... but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way," she shared. "So I immediately got down on my knee too. I love you Daniel. 1 year down, forever to go. I said Yes by the way and so did he! ❤️💍💫❤️"

The "Ex’s & Oh’s” singer also showed off her stunning engagement ring in an Instagram Story video.

Instagram Story

Booker, on his end, wrote, "I found something more precious and beautiful. I proposed after finding the ring in the pan and my sole mate [sic] of course had the same plan. She had a ring too for me. I love you so much and couldn’t imagine eternity with anyone else. I love you forever and more @elleking."

This is King's third engagement. She secretly married Andrew Ferguson in February 2016. The two divorced in May 2017. In July of last year, she announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend at the time, named Jim.

ET spoke with King about her relationship with Tooker this past July. At the time, King confessed that this had been "the most time" she's ever spent with a partner, admitting that there had been "a lot of testing moments" during quarantine. "It can 100% break a relationship," she shared, "but for us, it just made us stronger."

"Honestly, it's amazing that we're still in a relationship," she joked. "My dad [Rob Schneider], on Father's Day, brought up a really great point. He was like, 'Elle, you were married and you never spent this much time with him.'"

