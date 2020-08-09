Ellen DeGeneres Promises 'We're Gonna Talk About' Workplace Drama on Talk Show Season Premiere

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will return in a couple of weeks and Ellen DeGeneres is going to address the workplace allegations.

"I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it," the Emmy Award-winning host said in a statement on Tuesday, sharing that season 18 kicks off on Sept. 21.

Tiffany Haddish will join DeGeneres in-studio and help kick off the new season. Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, Chrissy Teigen, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom are the special guests during premiere week. Additionally, Stephen “tWitch” Boss will also guest host upcoming episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show this fall. Boss has guest hosted Ellen four times previously.

Meanwhile, ET has learned that morale on the show is really positive and strong, and the staff is excited to get going on the new season.

Last month, amid the current investigation into the "toxic" workplace culture at the daytime talk show, DeGeneres apologized to about 200 members of her staff during a video call. A source told ET that DeGeneres was "very real, unscripted, raw and honest" during her apology, which came at the start of production for the new season.

Following the allegations, executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman parted ways with the show, while house DJ Boss was named a co-executive producer.

ET also learned last month that while there were no concrete plans of how DeGeneres would address the recent situation publicly, at the time the thought was that she will address it in some way on the show.

Watch the video below for more on the current controversy surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres Show.