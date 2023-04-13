Ellen DeGeneres Talks Finding Her 'Forever Home' With Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres has found the place she will call home forever! For her first interview, since ending The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022, the 65-year-old opens up about her and Portia de Rossi's home life.

DeGeneres speaks about her $70 million estate in the Carpinteria in Montecito, California inside the Spring 2023 edition of the Montecito Journal's The RIV Magazine. The comedian shares insight on her and de Rossi's decision to settle in this particular space, after living in over two dozen homes over the years.

"This place is all about the spot," DeGeneres says. "The house needed a lot work but the spot was always amazing. Strangely, this was the very first place Portia and I ever looked at up here (in 2007)…Truthfully, I didn't even want to see the place. It’s the longest I’ve ever deliberated on a property. Because the site was incredible but the house, while good bones, basically didn’t have a single surface I could live with and everything clashed with everything. Even the ceilings."

Outside of being a television personality, DeGeneres takes pride in her knack for buying/selling and designing the interior of a home. For her, the process should never be as long as people make it seem.

"Personally I don’t understand people accepting these drawn out schedules to get things done," she says. "Once I make the decision to engage I’m off to the races. And in a case like this where we’re only dealing with surface changes, it’s really just a matter of how large a high quality team of painters and fine finishers you can build and deploy quickly."

When it came to landing on a property, DeGeneres admits there was no fight with her wife, as the actress is well aware this is her wife's thing.

"There’s no division," DeGeneres tells the publication about making house plans with de Rossi. "She’s as passionate about horses as I am about houses. But we don’t delve into each other’s silos. In fact I can’t really get her to go into a furniture store with me. Unless there’s a horse in there somewhere."

Inside the magazine, DeGeneres' beautiful house is on display. The sprawling estate features multiple rooms that are chic, and elevated comfort. Each room pictured features floor to ceiling windows and rooms decorated in cool, calming tones.

Fans also had a chance to see their new home in February, when de Rossi surprised the comedian with a vow renewal.

During the star-studded affair -- held on de Rossi's 50th birthday, inside their new home -- the two woman exchanged "I Dos" again, as Kris Jenner officiated.

In one of the sweet moments from the day, de Rossi spoke about her excitement to share their forever home together, after 24 houses in eight years.

"I’m just so excited for the future where we just get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives," the actress said.