Elton John’s Husband Details Britney Spears’ Experience Recording ‘Hold Me Closer’ (Exclusive)

Elton John's husband David Furnish has nothing but praise for Britney Spears on the heels of their hit, No. 1 collaboration "Hold Me Closer."

In August, Spears ended her six-year musical hiatus with the release of her and John's single, an EDM reimagining of John’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer.” It also marked the first song the pop star had put out following the end of her highly publicized 13-year conservatorship.

John had previously said Furnish was part of the inspiration behind deciding to join forces with Spears. "Hold Me Closer" quickly became a No. 1 hit in several countries around the world.

ET caught up with Furnish at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. for the HISTORYTalks 2022 event where he detailed John and Spears' experience recording the track and their plans to celebrate in the future.

"That's the first record she's put out in six years," Furnish said. "She went into the studio and she delivered fantastic vocals."

Explaining how Spears was able to take control of her sound for the first time in over a decade, Furnish said, "She was quite specific about what she liked, what she wanted and how she wanted it to sound. And she gave terrific notes."

"She's very much in control and embracing her destiny, which is exactly what you want"

Furnish continued to share his and John's excitement for Britney as she finds her footing back in the music world. "Elton's hope is that she will get the courage now to deepen into music more. I think it's really scary when you're away from something for a very long time. It's quite daunting, and so he hopes this is the step and a baby step onto a path that sees her out doing great records again and maybe even performing," Furnish said.

As far as celebrating the success of "Hold Me Closer," Furnish says when he and John are next in California they plan to see Spears.

"We haven't been able to celebrate with Britney 'cause she's been in America and we haven't come to that side of America yet, but when we get to the West Coast we're really looking forward to getting together," Furnish said.