Emily Blunt Says Cooking This Dinner Led to John Krasinski Proposing

Emily Blunt knew the way to John Krasinski's heart! The 38-year-old actress appeared on the latest episode the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, and revealed the dish that she made for her now-husband that she believes led him to propose.

The couple met in 2008 and got engaged a year later, before tying the knot in 2010. They went on to have two kids, Hazel, 7, and Violet, 5.

After explaining that chicken noodle soup was one of the first things that she made for Krasinski, 42, Blunt revealed the chicken dish that ultimately stole his heart.

"I guess I just made something that I knew he would love," she said. "A roast chicken, who doesn't love roast chicken? The roast chicken I love is Ina Garten’s roast chicken. It’s called her 'Engagement Chicken' because I think when people make it for people they get engaged or something."

"Lemon, garlic, onions up the chicken, thyme, salt and pepper, all that. You scatter onions around the chicken, but you pack them in really tight into the tray. And then you roast them really high [for] about an hour and 20 minutes and they're done and they're perfect," Blunt continued. "When you take the chickens out you then kind of sauté in some wine and some butter into that oniony, garlicy mixture. Oh my God, it's divine. It's really sticky and yummy."

After Krasinski tried the dish, Blunt quipped, "That's it! That's all it took!" for him to pop the question.

Earlier this year, the couple teamed up for A Quiet Place Part II, the follow up to 2018's A Quiet Place, with Blunt starring and Krasinski directing. When ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the former The Office star in May, he gushed over working with his better half.

"I mean, the truth is she's the greatest collaborator I've ever worked with," Krasinski praised. "... To actually be there when she's doing what she's doing, I was just blown away and in awe... She's the type of actress who can deliver that intensive performance and then ask you what they have at the [craft services table]. If you're able, and if you're talented enough to switch it on and off like that, you make my job easy."