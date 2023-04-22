Emily Ratajkowski Says She 'Feels Bad' for Olivia Wilde After Her Harry Styles Makeout Video Goes Viral

Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about how she felt in the aftermath of her makeout video with Harry Styles going viral, saying she "feels bad" for Olivia Wilde while adding that there was no confrontation or developed rivalry between her and Wilde in the days and weeks that followed.

The 31-year-old model/actress spoke to Vogue Spain and was asked about a perpetuated narrative in the media of an enmity between her and Wilde in wake of her makeout session with the "As It Was" singer in Tokyo, Japan last month. When she was asked about that narrative, Ratajkowski brought up Adam Levine's cheating allegations and Summer Stroh, the woman at the center of the scandal, before addressing Wilde.

"These approaches occur over and over again. I did a TikTok talking about it when the Adam Levine case came to light," she told the outlet. "All my algorithm on this social network showed content focused on slut-shaming a 23-year-old girl. I was frustrated with the way in which an attack narrative was being established on this girl, instead of asking what happens to the person who is in a relationship and as such has contracted obligations."

She continued, "In the case you ask me about, it's more of the same. I feel bad for Olivia, because she had to suffer this situation on several occasions."

Ratajkowski and Wilde have been friends for some time. In fact, they were spotted hanging out together and dancing side-by-side at one of Styles' concerts last year. Fast forward to now, Ratajkowski says any speculation that there was some sort of confrontation with Wilde after the PDA display with Styles in Tokyo is not true and no confrontation ever existed.

Ratajkowski also said her dating life under such scrutiny is not something she'll ever get used to.

"No [sighs]. It's very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them," she said. "I'm just a person who's gone from a three-year relationship (with Jeff Magid) to a four-year relationship (with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard), so this is the first time in a long time that I've been in a dating stage."

"The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I'm surprised, but it's a tiny slice of my life," she continued. "Most of my life is focused on my son and my work. But I guess these issues don't inspire the same flashy headlines."

Ratajkowski shares 2-year-old son, Sylvester, with Bear-McClard, and she's worried about him growing up in such an intense spotlight in a blistering take on the paparazzi.

"The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me. Now what is really starting to worry me is my son," she said. "It is complex to explain our relationship with the paparazzi. I don't want you to be afraid of them. But, at the same time, he has to know that they are not his friends. If something were to happen to him, they wouldn't run to protect him. I'm sure they'd take a photo before."