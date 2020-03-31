Eminem Gushes Over Daughter Hailie Mathers: 'She's Made Me Proud'

Eminem is one incredibly proud and supportive father.

The 47-year-old rapper -- whose real name is Marshall Mathers -- recently sat down with Mike Tyson for an episode of the former heavyweight boxer's podcast, Hotboxin', and he opened up about his 24-year-old daughter, Hailie.

"No babies, [but] she has a boyfriend," the rapper shared with Tyson and his co-hosts. "But she’s doing good. She’s made me proud for sure."

"She’s graduated from college, had a 3.9 [GPA]," he added proudly of his daughter's accomplishment. Haile -- whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Scott -- graduated with a psychology degree from Michigan State University in 2018.

Eminem reflected on how much his daughter has grown during the course of his career and how "it's crazy" to listen to his old music when he rapped about his daughter back when she was a little girl.

"I have a niece that I have helped raise too that’s pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26. And I have a younger one that’s 17 now," he continued, adding that -- despite all of his acclaim, all of his popularity and accolades, his biggest achievement has been as a parent.

"When I think about my accomplishments, probably the thing I’m the most proud of, is being able to raise kids," he explained.

Eminem also explained that one of his core beliefs when it comes to raising his kids is making sure they don't become spoiled by fame, money or privilege.

"It’s important to keep your kids grounded when they’re in a situation like I have," he shared. "People also think too that money just buys happiness -- that is absolutely not the truth."



"You’ve got to be right inside, otherwise none of this s**t means nothing," he added.



