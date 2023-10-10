Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Pokes Fun at Taylor Swift Moment While Enjoying Father-Daughter NFL Day

Eminem and his daughter, Hailie Jade, made a rare public appearance together at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, where they brought a touch of luck to their Detroit Lions, resulting in a resounding 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The 50-year-old rapper took to social media to share his excitement from the game day. He posted a photo flexing his arm muscles from inside the suite and uploaded a video of himself passionately cheering on the team, set to the beat of his 2002 hit song, "Lose Yourself."

In the video, Eminem could be seen chatting with his 27-year-old daughter, Hailie, as they shared the electrifying atmosphere. Eminem captioned his post, "Detroit strong!!! 💪💪💪🦁🦁🦁let’s fu**in gooooo!!!!"

Hailie, the host of the popular Just a Little Shady podcast, shared her own memorable moments from the game on her Instagram feed. She posted a solo shot of herself donning a Lions hat with the football field in the background.

Hailie also captured her fiancé, Evan McClintock, enthusiastically waving a Lions flag in another video. In her witty caption, she playfully referenced a recent viral moment involving Taylor Swift, saying, "Football, family & seemingly ranch 🏈."

This is a nod to a photo of Swift in Travis Kelce's suite during the Sept. 24th Kansas City Chiefs game, where she was seen posing with chicken tenders and two sauces. Hailie humorously acknowledged the popularity of Swift's "seemingly ranch" moment.

Eminem's presence at the game was particularly special, as he tends to keep a relatively low public profile while continuing to reside in his native Detroit. But this year, he made surprise appearances alongside Ed Sheeran and 50 Cent during their respective tour stops in the city, thrilling fans with performances of his iconic songs like "Lose Yourself" and "Stan."

Hailie, who is often mentioned in her father's songs, shared her excitement about Eminem's surprise performances on her podcast. She attended the 50 Cent show and expressed her joy at seeing the "In Da Club"rapper perform after many years, saying, "I have not seen him perform since, like, I seriously think it was like the sixth grade. It’s been so long." Even though Hailie knew about Eminem's surprise appearances, she still found immense joy in witnessing the crowd's elation during his performances.

Reflecting on the experience, Hailie shared a heartwarming anecdote from the concert, describing how one fan's enthusiasm led to an unexpected front-row experience. "There was this guy in front of us. He originally was in our seats, and he was not supposed to be there. So he just climbed over and went in the seats in front of us. He was living his best life the entire time. Thankfully, nobody came to those seats, so he didn’t get kicked out. I was just like, yes! You deserve to be right there," she exclaimed.

Last year, Eminem made a rare public appearance with Hailie to celebrate his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, referenced his daughter in his acceptance speech, saying, "I almost died of an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked because -- Hailie, plug your ears! -- because drugs were f**king delicious and I thought we had a good thing going."

At home, Eminem's family is growing as his adopted daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, married Matt Moeller in June. Meanwhile, Hailie is currently planning her wedding to fiancé Evan McClintock.