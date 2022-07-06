Emma Corrin, 'The Crown' Star, Talks Feeling 'More Seen' With They Pronoun

Emma Corrin is feeling better than ever about their decision to use they/them pronouns. In a conversation with Vogue, the Crown star shared how they feel with certain pronouns. “I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’ but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind, because I know they know me,” the 26-year-old said.

Corrin also shared their view of gender fluidity. “In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed,” they told the publication, “And I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me.”

Jamie Hawkesworth

As for dating, the My Policeman star shared that they have dated both men and women in the past. “I’m working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff. And yet, I’m seeing a guy?" Corrin told Vogue. "That feels very juxtaposed, even if I’m very happy.”

Jamie Hawkesworth

In 2021, Corrin got candid about their gender identity journey. During an interview with ITV Granda Reports, the star shared that they were not sure where they exist along the gender binary spectrum.

"I think visibility is key with these things," Corrin said. "My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves."

Jamie Hawkesworth

They continued, "That's the way society works within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between and I'm still not sure where that is yet."