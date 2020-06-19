Emma Heming Celebrates Blended Birthday With Husband Bruce Willis, His Ex-Wife Demi Moore & Daughter Rumer

Emma Heming Willis celebrated her birthday with some of the most important people in her life -- including her kids, her husband Bruce Willis, and her husband's ex-wife, Demi Moore. Bruce and Demi's daughter Rumer Willis also turned out to celebrate the festivities.

Emma took to Instagram to share a pic of her 42nd birthday party, where the group -- which included a few extended family members as well -- sat on the lawn in front of the house where they have been socially distancing themselves in Idaho.

"It really was a happy birthday for me," Emma captioned the post.

The first of the two snapshots shows Emma sitting beside Bruce, who is rocking a conical party hat, as well as their two daughters -- Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6. Meanwhile, Moore and Rumer sit on the other side of Emma as the group all posed for a fun family photo.

The second pic shows Emma sitting next to her birthday cake as Demi holds a fire starter to light the candles.

Bruce and Emma reunited in May after the Die Hard star spent several weeks quarantined with his ex-wife and their three daughters at Demi's house, while Emma self-isolated with their younger daughters at their family home.

A source told ET in May, "Bruce, Emma and their daughters are reunited again after being separated for a while due to the coronavirus. The family is in Idaho and happy to be together for Evelyn’s birthday." The reunion came just one day before their daughter's sixth birthday.

Meanwhile, Bruce and Demi's unconventional quarantine situation drew a lot of attention, as the family shared photos of their matching pajamas, dance parties and at-home haircuts. Check out the video below to see more.