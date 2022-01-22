Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund End 'Rocky' Relationship, Source Says

Emma Roberts and Garret Hedlund have called it quits after almost 3 years in a relationship, ET has confirmed.

A source tells ET the 30-year-old actress and 37-year-old actor have broken up and "they are not living together." The source adds they're also "not romantically together."

"Their relationship has been rocky for a long time," the source tells ET, "and the situation is really sad right now."

The source also says Roberts and Hedlund "grew apart when Garrett was away working" but "they are still coparenting, and still doing things as a family." ET has reached out for comment.

The news comes almost a month after Roberts and Hedlund threw their son, Rhodes, a rodeo-themed first birthday party.

Roberts and Hedlund started dating in March 2019. They welcomed Rhodes in December 2020.

"Emma absolutely loves being a mom and is extremely protective over Rhodes," the source added. "[Rhodes] is her whole world and has really centered her. She feels so appreciative to have family and friends who support her."

Nearly a year ago, Hedlund spoke to ET's Rachel Smith and opened up about fatherhood.

"Every day is a blessing," Hedlund gushed at the time. "He's an angel."

Hedlund added that he and Roberts are adjusting to parenthood "fantastically," before describing the early days of being a family of three.

"I like to call this period the precious delirium," he said. "Everybody says, 'Appreciate it. Soak it up. It goes by so fast,' so I'm really taking that advice and really trying to wallow in it."

Hedlum, who recently joined Instagram and announced his new single "The Road," revealed back in February 2021 on The Kelly Clarkson Show how Tim McGraw became Rhodes' godfather.

"He's somebody that I admire and respect, not only as an amazing father and an amazing husband, amazing musician and amazing actor," Hedlund said of McGraw. "I've known him for a long time."

"We laugh about it because it's probably been over 17 years since we did Friday Night Lights together, we played father and son. So I got to first experience him as a father -- in that film, somewhat more of an abusive one -- but then we did Country Strong together, and we've remained such close friends," he added. "And I've seen his children, his daughters, from the time they were 1, 3 and 5."