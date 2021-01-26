Emma Roberts Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts is giving fans a peek at her baby boy! The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet snap with her son, Rhodes, whom she welcomed in December with her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund.

In the precious pic, a smiling Roberts snuggles up with baby Rhodes while reading Joan Didion's latest book, Let Me Tell You What I Mean.

The black-and-white photo provides fans the first glimpse at Rhodes' face, whose adorable profile is visible as he rests on his mom's chest.

"Rhodes meet Joan," Roberts captioned the shot.

Kate Hudson and Nikki Reed left heart emojis in the comment section, while Ashley Tisdale gushed that the photo was "heart melting."

Earlier this month, Roberts shared the first pic of her son, though his face wasn't visible in the shot. The sweet photo featured an orange dress-clad Roberts looking lovingly at Rhodes as she held him in her arms.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she wrote alongside the pic. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

After Rhodes' arrival, a source told ET that Roberts and Hedlund were "relying on their respective families" for support amid COVID-19.

"They have in-house help that is teaching them and helping them out while they’re adjusting, but they are being very strict about quarantining and having visitors and guests," the source said, adding that the pair wants "to fully enjoy and embrace this moment as a couple."