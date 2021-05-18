Emma Watson Directly Responds to Engagement Rumors and Talk of Her 'Dormant' Career

Emma Watson wants her fans to get their information directly from her. On Monday, the 31-year-old British actress took to Twitter for the first time this year to dispel some rumors about her personal and professional life.

"Dear Fans," she began. "Rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news -- I promise I'll share it with you."

Watson then gave fans a little update on her quarantine life, adding, "In the mean time, please assume no news from me just means I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people."

If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

The Harry Potter star ended her message with some kind words for her followers, writing, "I am sending so much love to you, hoping you're OK and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx."

Back in February, Watson's manager, Jason Weinberg, shot down the rumor that she was retiring from acting.

"Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't," he said in a statement to Entertainment Weeklyat the time.

As for those engagement rumors, Watson has been romantically linked to businessman Leo Robinton but nothing has been confirmed.