Emmy Award Viewers Tried to Log Into After-Party With Jimmy Kimmel’s Zoom ID

After the Emmy Awards is the after-party! Viewers attempted to "crash" a Zoom post-Emmys shindig after host Jimmy Kimmel ended Sunday night’s show, calling out a meeting ID 4599567155.

Naturally, many people attempted to log into the Zoom, with some being successful, while others saying that the room was maxed out. Some, tweeted to Kimmel that they needed the password.

"JIMMY COME BACK.... WE NEED THE PASSWORD TO ZOOM AFTER PARTY!!!!" one user wrote.

JIMMY COME BACK.... WE NEED THE PASSWORD TO ZOOM AFTER PARTY!!!!#Emmy — Bb2020Tvi #Emmys (@a_bigbrother) September 21, 2020

"Let me tell you the story of my 2 minutes in the #Emmys after party zoom....," one Twitter user wrote alongside a screenshot which showed strangers faces and names.

Let me tell you the story of my 2 minutes in the #Emmys after party zoom.... pic.twitter.com/3AIRF1Hohw — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) September 21, 2020

Another person noted that the ID "went invalid." "We just got Kimmel'd," they tweeted.

#Emmys After Party Zoom code went invalid, we just got Kimmel'd@jimmykimmel — WAKANDA FOREVER flwerkyd🌻☕ (@flwerkyd) September 21, 2020

Someone did note that they were able to join the Zoom, but didn't take a screenshot for evidence.

When you get into the after #emmy zoom but don’t screenshot for proof @jimmykimmel pic.twitter.com/eEF4CnV5eK — Carrie Helgerson (@helge14) September 21, 2020

Kimmel kicked off this year's awards ceremony standing all alone on the Staples Center stage by himself. As he delivered his monologue, old footage of stars clapping in the audience played. He even got a standing ovation.

The awards show followed strict social distancing guidelines, which meant there was no live audience, no red carpet and no pre-show on Emmy night. There were, however, a number of celebs presenters, including Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Zendaya and more.

