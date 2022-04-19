Emmy Rossum Takes You on Angelyne's Wild Ride in New Trailer

Buckle up, because the trailer for Peacock’s upcoming limited series, Angelyne, is a wild ride! Emmy Rossum plays the voluptuous billboard queen, who made a name for herself in Los Angeles, way before social media.

The trailer, released Tuesday, gives a closer look at Angelyne and those who thought they knew her enough to tell her story.

“Since I was a girl, I knew that fame was going to be my destiny -- huge, gigantic fame,” Rossum as Angelyne says. “So I said to myself, I’m going to get the love of the world. But it can be hard when you become famous. A lot of people want to be a part of it, no matter what it takes. So they’ll say and write just about anything.”

As Angelyne’s larger-than-life billboards, personality and cars are shown, various people share their feelings about the Hollywood icon. However, Angelyne makes it clear that nobody can tell her colorful story the way she can.

“Contrary to what people think, I’m actually very private and people should respect that,” she says.

The Peacock limited series is an exaggerated version of her life as she navigates her success and the public’s perception of her.

“As a society broadening our understanding of identity, this story plays with large questions," Rossum, who also serves as an executive producer, said in a statement. "Are we defined by the historical facts of our life? Or can we define ourselves? To self-actualize, to embrace whoever we are on the inside and live whatever truth feels most accurate. When everyone’s experience of reality and truth is personal, can there ever be one true story?"

Rossum added, "I've spent the better part of four years thinking, living, and breathing this project. I love Angelyne. She’s as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a '80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality. She's a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living, breathing piece of art. Here is a little taste of the show. I hope you fall in love with her magic.”

Angelyne also stars Alex Karpovsky, Michael Angarano, Charlie Rowe and Hamish Linklater.

Angelyne premieres May 19.