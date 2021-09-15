Emmys 2021: Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen Pompeo and More Stars to Present at Ceremony

The 2021 Emmys will be a star-studded affair.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen Pompeo and more stars have been announced as presenters for the upcoming awards ceremony. CBS and Television Academy announced the additional names expected to be in attendance on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Misty Copeland, Ava DuVernay, Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King, LL COOL J, Dolly Parton, Yara Shahidi, Rita Wilson and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been added to the line-up.

Additionally, Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste are scheduled to perform a special In Memoriam song by Bridges. Reggie Watts will serve as DJ for the evening.

The stars joined previously announced presenters Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Bowen Yang.

Host Cedric the Entertainer spills Emmys secrets, telling ET, "It's about to go down."

"I wanted to take advantage of some of these really big iconic moments that happen on television," he said of the pre-taped segments. Hear more in the video above.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.