Emmys 2022: Barack Obama Gets His First Nomination

The 60-year-old was nominated in the category along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War), David Attenborough (The Mating Game), W. Kamau Bell (We Need to Talk About Cosby) and Lupita Nyong’o (Serengeti II).

Obama was the leader of the pack for the five-part docuseries that premiered in April. Our Great National Parks gives viewers a closer look at some of the world’s hidden gems, ranging from organisms to species and beyond. The former president lends informative and comedic commentary as he walks viewers through a celebration of our planet's greatest national parks and wild spaces.

Each episode tells the story of a national park through the lives of its wildest residents while exploring our relationship with the wilderness.

Our Great National Parks was also nominated for Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program.

Netflix scored big during Tuesday's Emmy nominations ceremony. In addition to Our Great National Parks, Ozark, Stranger Things, Cheer, Selling Sunset and Queer Eye were just some of the streaming giant’s series that snagged nominations for this year’s awards show. Squid Gamemade history – with 14 nominations – as the first Korean-language series to break through at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.