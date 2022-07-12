Emmys 2022: Sydney Sweeney, Julia Garner and More Among Double Acting Nominees

Sweeney, who had a breakout year with her acclaimed performances on the HBO limited series The White Lotus and season 2 of Euphoria, was recognized for both, earning the actress her first-ever Emmy nominations. She is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie for White Lotus.

Both series were among the most nominated of the year with Euphoria earning 16 and The White Lotus nabbing 20.

Garner, who has previously won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark in 2019 and 2020, is up for the category again for the final season of the Netflix drama. She also scored her first nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie for her portrayal of Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna.

Additionally, Hader is up for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Barry and for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Seehorn was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Better Call Saul and Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series for Cooper's Bar.

Walter, meanwhile, is nominated in both Outstanding Guest Actress categories for her roles on Succession and Ted Lasso.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.