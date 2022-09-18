Enrique Iglesias Passionately Kisses Fan at Meet and Greet in Las Vegas

Enrique Iglesias gave one fan a truly personal meet-and-greet experience in Las Vegas on Friday. In a now-viral video, the “Bailando” singer is seen kissing and getting handsy with a woman at Resorts World.

Iglesias took to Instagram to share the video, simply writing, "Friday night in #LASVEGAS @resortsworldlv see you tonight!!!!"

In what began as a kiss on the cheek, the video shows the woman turning her head and planting a passionate kiss on Iglesias. He then continues to kiss her multiple times as he slides his hands toward her backside. After holding the kiss long enough for her to capture the moment on her cellphone, Iglesias eventually lets go and runs away smiling.

ET has reached out to Iglesias' reps for a comment.

The meet-and-greet kiss was especially shocking because the singer has been dating Anna Kournikova for 20 years. The couple, who share three children together -- 4-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy and 2-year-old Mary -- met in 2001 while on the set of Iglesias' “Escape” music video.

The couple briefly separated in 2013 but have since gotten back together. Though Kournikova and Iglesias are not legally married, her last name is listed as Iglesias on her Instagram bio.