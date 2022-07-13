ET Live Rebrands as Mixible, Launches With 'Summer of Reality' Programming

ET Live is rebranding as Mixible! On Wednesday, Paramount announced that the rebranded live-stream, which will launch with the "Summer of Reality" programming slate, will be expanding its lineup to include lifestyle and entertainment content from across the Paramount Global portfolio.

Mixible, a curated collection of entertainment news and pop culture programming, will extend beyond celebrities and into all facets of the entertainment world including first-run series, hard-hitting journalism, live events, and behind-the-scenes content.

With "Summer of Reality," Mixible will bring viewers closer to their favorite shows including RuPaul’s Drag Race, Big Brother and The Challenge USA with cast interviews, a peek behind-the-scenes and bonus content. The planned programming will give fans a chance to connect in fun and unexpected formats, making Mixible the go-to destination for pop culture aficionados.

The Download, Entertainment Tonight's original entertainment news show focused solely on pop culture, will continue to be Mixible's centerpiece. Hosted by ET’s Denny Directo and Cassie DiLaura, the fast-paced, 30-minute daily series covers exclusive celebrity interviews and reporting, news on fan-favorite stars, and much more. New episodes of ET’s The Download air weekdays at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Mixible will feature content from CBS, MTV, VH1, AwesomenessTV, Paramount+ and more, while also streaming the ComicBook Nation and ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcasts, including segments from The Drew Barrymore Show and Inside Edition, and going live around awards shows, red carpets and major Hollywood events.

Mixible is available to stream at https://mixible.com and distributed on Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, and Roku. You can also find Mixible on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.