Eva Longoria Has Social Distancing Anniversary With Her Husband and a Live Band

An anniversary to remember! Eva Longoria and José Bastón didn't let quarantine get in the way of their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple shared a romantic moment over glasses of wine in their own front yard with a live band and flamenco dancers.

"Wow what a wedding anniversary ❤️ Thank you @manuelguitierrez6 and @flamencodistrict for helping us celebrate our anniversary! Dancing 6 feet away 💃🏻...#frontyardflamencoconcert #socialdistancing #anniversary," Longoria captioned a photo of herself and Bastón posing in front of the group.

Of course their adorable 1-year-old son, Santi, was there for the festivities, dancing along to the beat.

"Santi is learning flamenco!! 💃🏻 Thank you @manuelgutierrez6 and @flamencodistrict for the wonderful night! #SixFeetAway#MuchNeededMusic," Longoria captioned several videos of her son busting a move.

The company Flamenco District revealed that the special event was orchestrated by Longoria herself as a surprise for Bastón.

As if the live music weren't enough, the couple also had a stunning balloon display in their yard that read, "Happy 4th Anniversary mi amore."

Eva Longoria/Instagram

Longoria recently had a special message for the Class of 2020. Watch the clip below for more: