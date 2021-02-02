Eva Mendes Clarifies Plastic Surgery Comment: 'I'm All For It'

Eva Mendes wants to make it clear that she has no problem with plastic surgery. The 46-year-old actress recently made headlines for responding to someone who accused her of taking a social media break after she got "work done," but on Monday, Mendes said that just because she didn't say she'd gotten work done doesn't mean she's anti-plastic surgery.

Mendes shared a headline saying she "denies" plastic surgery and "clapped back" against the commenter.

"Regarding this 'headline' ...ummm... Kinda. Sorta. But not really," Mendes wrote. "Never 'denied plastic surgery'. All I did was reply to a specific comment on SM. Would never deny that stuff. I’m all for it. All. For. It."

She also noted that the phrase "clap back" is not her favorite, saying, "sounds aggressive to me."

"As a lot of you know, I reply to as many comments as I can. I don’t clap back, I try to connect/communicate," she continued. "That’s all. Wanted to clear that up.❤️"

On the initial post, in which the commenter claimed Mendes had "work done" that she wasn't happy with, the mother of two replied, "I'm actually taking time to really be present with my family so posting is not really a priority right now."

She also replied to another commenter who accused her of getting plastic surgery.

"I'm posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time," she said of her and Ryan Gosling's daughters, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4. "As far as getting work done, I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there."