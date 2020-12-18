Eva Mendes Says Her Mom Pandemic Guilt Is 'In Full Effect'

Eva Mendes can relate to every mom in quarantine right now.

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday, admitting her "mom pandemic guilt" has been in full effect. Mendes shares two children, daughters Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, with Ryan Gosling.

"My little girl wanted to cut out Maria Callas' face from the record cover," she captioned a black-and-white photo. "I quietly died a little inside but I quickly said yes. Mom pandemic guilt in full effect."

The funny mom moment comes just two months after Mendes admitted she "never wanted babies" until she fell in love with Gosling during an interview with Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa.

Mendes began by explaining that she would "never want to send the wrong message to young women" about putting one's career on hold, adding that it's "not an either-or situation."

"I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years," she said. "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby. I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I changed my focus to my family."

Mendes also revealed that she's definitely considered going back to acting now that her kids are getting a bit older. Her latest project was 2014's Lost River.

"I feel like it’s time…The list is getting shorter and shorter of stuff that I'd do," she said. "I don’t want to do anything violent. I don't want to do something risqué. I think the only thing that’s left is Disney. You don't want to perpetuate certain stereotypes."

