Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Ex Marilyn Manson Of Grooming and 'Horrific Abuse'

Evan Rachel Wood is speaking out against her ex-fiancé. In a Monday morning Instagram post, the 33-year-old actress claimed that Marilyn Manson, whom she began dating in 2007 and got engaged to in 2010, groomed and abused her during their relationship, which began when she was 19 and he was 38. ET has reached out to Manson for comment.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," Wood claimed. "I was brainwashed and manipulated in submission."

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," she continued. "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

On Monday, Manson's record label, Loma Vista Recordings, said in a statement that they would no longer work with him.

"In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately," the statement reads. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

Wood has previously spoken out about her experience with domestic abuse, but hasn't named an alleged abuser until now. While giving testimony before Congress in 2018, Wood claimed she had been raped more than once.

"I struggled with depression, addiction, agoraphobia, night terrors," she said in part. "I struggled with self-harm to the point of two suicide attempts, which landed me in a psychiatric hospital for a short period of time."

While Manson has yet to respond to Wood's recent claims, his team released a statement in November 2020 to Metal Hammer after questions about the actress' testimony before Congress in 2018 and the California Senate Public Safety Committee in 2019 came up during an interview.

"Personal testimony is just that, and we think it’s inappropriate to comment on that," Manson's rep said in part. "... It is my understanding that Evan Rachel Wood dated multiple people around the time she was dating Manson. Basic internet research will give you a host of other names that have not come up in any of our discussions."

"... There are also numerous articles over multiple years where Evan Rachel Wood speaks very positively about her relationship with Manson," the statement added. "In NetAPorters.com’s The Edit: 'I wouldn’t trade any of [our relationship],' Wood told the mag [in 2015]. 'I appreciate everything he taught me. I just don’t think we were right for each other.'"

On her Instagram Story, the actress shared screenshots of a September 2020 Twitter thread by Dan Cleary, who was in Manson's touring band when Wood was around.

"Over the course of one year, he turned her into a different person," Cleary wrote of Manson and Wood. "He broke her."

Wood also shared screenshots of posts by Manson's other accusers, all of whom said they suffer from PTSD as a result of their alleged experience with the musician.

Ashley Walters and Ashley Lindsay Morgan claimed they suffered sleep deprivation, while Sarah McNeilly alleged that Manson "threatened to bash my face in with a baseball bat."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.