'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Wins Best Picture, Makes History at 2023 Oscars

In at least one universe, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a Best Picture winner!

The lauded absurdist film took home the top honor at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, following wins earlier in the night for Jamie Lee Curtis's Best Supporting Actress, Ke Huy Quan's Best Supporting Actor, Michelle Yeoh's Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, the Daniels' Best Director and Best Editing. Overall the film took home seven Oscars, the most-awarded Best Picture since 2008's Slumdog Millionaire.

"There is no movie without our brilliant and big-hearted cast and crew," producer Jonathan Wang said. "I never thought I would get to say this, so I say this with one voice: Thank you to the Academy."

Wang went on to dedicate the win to his wife, quoting one of his film's most famous lines, "In another life, I would have really liked doing laundry and taxes with you."

The film is now the most awarded movie of all time, and is the first film in over three decades to win three acting Academy Awards.

The Daniels gave similarly moving speeches when accepting Best Director.

"Our fellow nominees, our nominees in this category, you guys are our heroes," Daniel Scheinert said. "This is weird, we want to dedicate this to the mommies, all the mommies of the world, to our moms."

Daniel Kwan thanked the film's creative team, too. "I know every director agrees with me when I say a director is nothing without their incredible cast and crew. This is my family, my friends. If our movie has greatness and genius, it's only because they have greatness and genius flowing through their hearts and souls and minds and gave that precious gift for our film."

Everything Everywhere previously won top honors at the Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Directors Guild Awards, and Writers Guild Awards among others. It was also the most-nominated film at this years Oscars, earning 11 total nods.

At the SAG Awards, the cast used their time onstage to celebrate their co-star, James Hong, and his long-tenured career as an Asian actor. Kimmel also briefly honored Hong at the Oscars on Sunday.

"He's been acting since there were only 49 states, and he just turned 94," Yeoh shared at the SAG Awards. "It's been 69 years in the making to get him to this stage. Our patriarch, our friend, our Gong-Gong, James Hong!"

"I got my SAG card 70 years ago," Hong told the crowd, to a standing ovation. "My first movie was with Clark Gable. But back in those days, I have to tell you this, the leading role was played by [white] guys with their eyes taped up...because the producers said the Asians were not good enough. And they were not box office. But look at us now!"

Hong also poked some fun at his co-stars, noting that while they weren't all Asian, "Jamie Lee is a good Asian name!"

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will air live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. See the complete winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.